Stocks of the Hour: ELT, FAL, MAT, ANP

Elementos (ASX:ELT) announced a 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate update at its Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. The 2023 MRE increased by 4% to 19.6 million tonnes at 0.39% Tin and contained tin increased by more than 12% to 71.8 thousand tonnes. In response, Elementos Managing Director Joe David stated, “We achieved our main aim of upgrading all the Inferred Resources located within the 2022 Optimisation Study US$30,000 pit shell, to Measured and Indicated resources.” Shares are trading flat at 30.25 cents.

Falcon Metals (ASX:FAL) has announced multiple high-grade gold intercepts at the Ironbark East project. In response, Falcon Metals’ Managing Director Tim Markwell said, “The results at Ironbark confirm the potential of diorite to host economic zones of mineralisation, especially with the intersection of a new zone at Ironbark Central announced earlier this month.” Shares are trading 26.2 per cent higher at 26.5 cents.

Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) has announced excellent preliminary lithium results at their project in Western Thailand. In response, Matsa Executive Chairman Mr Paul Poli commented, “We’ve only just started to scratch the surface here and with our discovery that makes three new discoveries in quick succession. We really don’t know at this point how big these discoveries could be.” Shares are trading 17.1 per cent higher at 4.1 cents

Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) has received regulatory approval from the Turkish Medicines and Medical Device Agency to conduct its phase 2b Duchenne muscular dystrophy clinical trial. In response, Professor Thomas Voit commented, “This is great news not only for the prospects of our Phase IIb trial but also for the Duchenne patients who remain in great need of effective and safe therapies.” Shares are trading 9.4 per cent higher at 10.5 cents.