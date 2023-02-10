Stocks of the Hour: CZL, RGL, ALA

Consolidated Zinc (ASX:CZL) has entered into a binding agreement with Impact Silver Corp. to sell its Plomosas Project in Mexico. In response, Brad Marwood, Executive Chairman of the company, stated, “The Proposed Transaction presents a good outcome for shareholders as we will realise sufficient cash from the sale of the Plomosas Project to fund the planned exploration in Western Australia.” Shares are trading 41.2 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.

Riversgold (ASX:RGL) has announced that Lithium drilling will commence imminently at their project. In response, Julian Ford, Riversgold’s CEO, commented: “The Earl Grey Prospect’s attraction lies in its proximity to the existing orebody currently being mined by SQM and Wesfarmers. The widths and tenor of the mineralised pegmatites at both Earl Grey and Bounty would be very attractive in today’s lithium market.” Shares are trading 8 per cent higher at 2.7 cents.

Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) has announced that they have advanced to the next phase of testing as part of their research collaboration with Imugene. In response, Arovella’s CEO and MD, Dr Michael Baker, commented: “We are pleased by the first set of data and delighted to continue the partnership with Imugene. Combining the two platforms made sense scientifically and seeing this play out in practice is exciting, given the impact this combination of therapeutics could have in solid tumours.” Shares are trading 15.6 per cent higher at 3.7 cents.