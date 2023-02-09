Stocks of the Hour: KAI, AX8, AGN

Kairos Minerals (ASX:KAI) has announced that Extensional Drilling at their Mt York Gold Project has intercepted outstanding results. Kairos Managing Director, Dr Peter Turner said: “The results support our view that Mt York is a big system in a Tier-1 location with consistent mineralisation.” Shares are trading 9.5 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.

Accelerate Resources (ASX:AX8) announced High Grade Manganese Drill Results from their project in WA. In response, Managing Director Yaxi Zhan commented, ““These exceptional results represent only the very early stages of our efforts to delineate significant high grade resources across our 35 km long Woodie Woodie North Project with a series of extensive high grade zones already identified across the project.” Shares are trading flat at 2.6 cents.

Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) has announced that their preclinical data shows ARG007 inhibits a cause of alzheimers. In response, Dr Liz Dallimore, Argenica’s Managing Director, said “It is well recognised that Abeta aggregation in the brain plays a key role in initiating Alzheimer’s Disease, and therefore a safe therapeutic drug that can reduce Abeta aggregation is a huge opportunity.” Shares are trading 23.5 per cent higher at 50 cents.