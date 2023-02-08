Stocks of the Hour: TMS, LRS, IIQ

Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS) has announced that thick, and true-width copper and gold have been intersected at the potential to expand the Bluebird discovery. Tennant Minerals Chairman Matthew Driscoll commented, “Drilling is already planned to extend this remarkable new discovery, which lies under shallow cover to the east of the Tennant Creek Mineral Field and continues to grow – in all directions.” Shares are trading 20.6 per cent higher at 4.1 cents.

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) has announced that their Salinas Lithium Project tenure has expanded by over 367%. In response, Latin Resources’ Managing Director, Chris Gale, commented, “With the recent publication of our Maiden JORC Lithium Resource, the aggressive 65,000 metres drill program planned for 2023 and feasibility studies well underway, we are extremely excited about this year for Latin Resources.” Shares are trading 9.1 per cent higher at 12 cents.

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) has announced positive results for their SubB2M Breast Cancer Test. In response, CSO Dr Gregory Rice said: “These data show that INOVIQ’s SubB2M-CA15.3 test discriminates breast cancer from controls across all stages and significantly outperforms the Roche test; reducing the number of samples misdiagnosed by approximately 10%.” Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 63 cents.