Stocks of the Hour: LTR, GTG, SUH

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) announced that their Open pit mining operations have commenced at their Kathleen Valley lithium project in WA. In response, Liontown’s Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano, said: “Completion of the first blast and commencement of open pit mining operations is a significant milestone for Liontown, signifying our transition from explorer to mining operator. Achieving this milestone ahead of schedule is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Liontown and Iron Mining Contracting teams.” Shares are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $1.58.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG) announced that they will launch a ‘World First’ Comprehensive Risk Assessment Test which evaluates a women’s risk of developing Breast and/or Ovarian Cancer. In response, GTG’s CEO, Simon Morriss, commented, this “one of our most important and significant contributions to the advancement of population-based genetic testing. We are moving beyond rare cancer-susceptibility genetics.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.45 cents.

Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX:SUH) has revealed that High-grade rock chips of copper and gold found at their project in Chile have expanded their mineralised footprint. The sampling mapping program started in 2022 has identified high-grade veins in the Llahuin (laa-who-in) Project area. Shares are trading 29.4 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.