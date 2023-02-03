FNN Content / Markets / Video

February 3, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: LTR, GTG, SUH

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

                fnn

 

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) announced that their Open pit mining operations have commenced at their Kathleen Valley lithium project in WA. In response, Liontown’s Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano, said: “Completion of the first blast and commencement of open pit mining operations is a significant milestone for Liontown, signifying our transition from explorer to mining operator. Achieving this milestone ahead of schedule is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Liontown and Iron Mining Contracting teams.” Shares are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $1.58.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG) announced that they will launch a ‘World First’ Comprehensive Risk Assessment Test which evaluates a women’s risk of developing Breast and/or Ovarian Cancer. In response, GTG’s CEO, Simon Morriss, commented, this “one of our most important and significant contributions to the advancement of population-based genetic testing. We are moving beyond rare cancer-susceptibility genetics.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.45 cents.

Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX:SUH) has revealed that High-grade rock chips of copper and gold found at their project in Chile have expanded their mineralised footprint. The sampling mapping program started in 2022 has identified high-grade veins in the Llahuin (laa-who-in) Project area. Shares are trading 29.4 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Helix Resources (ASX: HLX) Canbelego Project Update

Galileo Mining (ASX:GAL) Drilling Update

ASX 0.37% higher at noon after S&P 500 hits highest level in 5 months

Meta drives Nasdaq higher: After hours earnings reports mixed

ASX closes 0.13% higher as Bitcoin spikes and China lifts coal ban

ASX up 0.58% at noon after Fed comments of decreasing inflation