Stocks of the Hour: SPT, EMH, IMU, ALY

Buy Now Pay Later platform, Splitit (ASX:SPT), has signed a partnership agreement with Ingenico, to create the first one-touch instalment solution embedded into physical POS terminals. In response, Nandan Sheth, Splitit CEO states, “the Ingenico and Splitit solution prevents checkout delays and reduces abandoned sales by providing a seamless experience for card holders.” Shares are trading 7.7 per cent higher at $0.21.

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH) announced that DRA Global Limited has been appointed to complete the DFS for their project in the Czech Republic, with a view to completion of the DFS in Q4 2023. In response, Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said, “We are pleased to have secured a company of DRA’s calibre, with a proven track record of delivering critical pieces of work like the Cinovec DFS in a timely and efficient manner.” Shares are trading 6.5 per cent higher at $0.74

Imugene’s (ASX:IMU) VAXINIA trial advances to Combination Cohort 1 and Monotherapy Cohort 3. Imugene MD & CEO Leslie Chong said: “Early data arising from our patients dosed at low levels with our CF33 oncolytic virus have indicated immune activation is occurring in the tumour microenvironment, turning the tumour from ‘immunologically cold to hot’. Shares are trading 5.4 per cent higher at $0.15.

Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) gravity survey shows an extensive system under cover of pegmatites at their project in WA. In response, Chief Executive Officer Mr James Wilson commented, “The learnings and knowledge gained from this survey will be used to help map out pegmatites at our other high priority lithium targets at Karonie. we are excited to begin using gravity and high resolution drone magnetics technology to aid in mapping out the pegmatite system to the north.” Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at $0.02.