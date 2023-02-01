Stocks of the Hour: PBL, AL3, ANP

Parabellum Resources (ASX:PBL) has announced that their assay results demonstrate strong rare earth oxide mineralization. In response, Chairman Mark Hohnen commented: “We continued to be very impressed with the progress that has been achieved at Khotgor over the past 12 months with the metallurgical testwork, resource modelling, engineering studies and pilot plant construction.” Shares are trading over 1 per cent higher at 50 cents.

AML3D (ASX:AL3) enters the US defence industry with large scale sale of their manufacturing metal 3D printing system to support the US Navy. AML3D CEO Ryan Millar said, “This sale is a significant opportunity for AML3D, as it is part of a long-term strategic partnership with the US Navy helping them scale up submarine production with advanced additive manufacturing technology.” Shares are trading 42.9 per cent higher at 10 cents.

Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) has announced positive outcomes in DMD combination therapy animal study. In response, Dr George Tachas, Director of Drug Discovery and Patents at Antisense Therapeutics said “The encouraging effects observed in our study of the combination treatment on the EDL muscle function suggest the potential for the combination treatment to show benefit beyond monotherapy is on the right track.” Shares are trading 17.1 per cent higher at 9.6 cents.