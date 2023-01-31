Stocks of the Hour: AKN, HRE, SYA

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) advises that it has completed the purchase of various prospective uranium and copper licences in Tanzania. In response, AuKing’s CEO, Mr Paul Williams, said: “Already this year, we have seen uranium prices push past US$50 per pound and demand is set to increase. AuKing’s strategic pivot into this important energy sector commodity is a tremendous value-add for our Company and its shareholders.” Shares are trading 19.1 per cent higher at 12.5 cents

Heavy Rare Earths (ASX:HRE) has announced the Highest Grade Rare Earths to date at their Project. This brings the total number of holes reported to 141, nearly one third of all holes drilled during the 2022 campaign. Shares are trading 23.1 per cent higher at 16 cents.

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) has announced that the restart of their NAL operation achieves a new milestone, with successful trial feed of 400 tonnes of spodumene ore into the crushing plant. Guy Belleau, CEO Sayona Québec, stated, “2023 will be a remarkable year in every way for Sayona and for Québec as a whole, as the first tonnes of lithium spodumene will be produced at our NAL operation.”

Shares are trading 3.4 per cent lower at 28.5 cents.