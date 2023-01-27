Funds / Markets / Video

January 27, 2023

Magellan January 2023 Global Strategy Update

By Magellan Asset Management | More Articles by Magellan Asset Management

Magellan’s Portfolio Managers Nikki Thomas, CFA and Arvid Streimann, CFA, discuss how they are viewing the current inflationary environment and chances of a recession. They explain how Magellan’s Global Portfolio is positioned to manage these risks and take advantage of thematic investment opportunities.

 

 

The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. There is also a listed version available under the ASX ticker code MGF.

