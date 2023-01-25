Stocks of the Hour: SKY, OKR, ASN

Sky Metals (ASX:SKY) has announced that Large-Scale Rare Earth Element Mineralisation was discovered at their project in NSW. In response, SKY CEO Oliver Davies commented: “The scale of mineralisation of the DMK system is already remarkable, at over 16 km long, it has the potential to develop into an extremely large source of REE.” Shares are trading 66 per cent higher at 8.3 cents.

Okapi (ASX:OKR) has entered the Uranium enrichment sector with an investment in Ubaryon, a private Australian company. Okapi’s Managing Director, Mr Andrew Ferrier said: “We are now uniquely positioned to provide shareholders significant exposure to multiple components of the nuclear fuel cycle including uranium exploration, uranium mining and now uranium enrichment.” Shares are trading 21.21 per cent higher at 20 cents.

Anson Resources (ASX:ASN) announced that approval has been granted for the commencement of its Resource expansion drilling program at the Paradox Lithium Project in the USA. The strategy re-entry program will target lithium rich-brine aquifers within the thick Mississippian units. Shares are trading 22.4 per cent higher at 23.25 cents.