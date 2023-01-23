Stocks of the Hour: CNJ, SZL, REE

Conico (ASX:CNJ) has announced outstanding cobalt, nickel and scandium results at their Mt Thirsty joint venture with Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR). In response, Managing Director and CEO from Greenstone commented, “These most recent results continue to highlight the prospectivity of the Mt Thirsty project and, importantly, the suite of target commodities, all of which serve to play a critical role in the continued decarbonisation of our economy.” Shares are trading 88.9 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.

Sezzle (ASX:SZL) announced a december business update for the month ended December 31st, 2022. The company reported strong revenue growth and profitability for December, with total income increasing 15.7% year on year, reaching a new high of US$13.6M. In response, Charlie Youakim, Sezzle’s Chairman and CEO stated, “We are excited, as we have shown investors that we are clearly on the path to profitability with a well-capitalised balance sheet that does not require additional capital.” Shares are trading 15.7 per cent higher at 62.5 cents.

Rare-X (ASX:REE) announced outstanding new 500m and 280m Intercepts at their Cummins Range rare earth projects. In response, RareX Managing Director, Jeremy Robinson, said: “We are now closing-in on what is expected to be a highly significant resource upgrade for Cummins Range, with the latest drilling results clearly highlighting the enormous scale of the rare earths-phosphate mineralisation. Shares are trading 7.7 per cent higher at 5.6 cents.