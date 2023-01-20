Stocks of the Hour: AZS, RDT, ARR

Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) has announced outstanding lithium grades in their project in WA, up to a maximum value of 4.9% lithium oxide. This comes after news last week that global mining company SQM would invest $20 million at a 19.99% stake, highlighting the strengths of their strategy. Commenting on the recent high grade assay results, Azure’s Managing Director, Mr Tony Rovira, “Work completed by our dedicated lithium exploration team has built a strong foundation for future growth, with high grade lithium identified in multiple pegmatites.” Shares are trading 9.8 per cent higher at 33.5 cents.

Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) has announced outstanding results at their lithium project in WA. Commenting on the drilling update Executive Chairman, David Flanagan said; “This result demonstrates we have grade, we have width, we have strike, it comes to surface and it is just the first target. We have high expectations for this Project.” Shares are trading 1.1 per cent higher at 46.5 cents.

American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) has announced that their drilling shows mineralization to depths of 50% more than the exploration target at their Rare Earths project in the US. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gibbs said “The drill results together with the positive metallurgical studies amplify the significant value of Halleck Creek’s potential as a key domestic US rare earth supplier.” Shares are trading 10.3 per cent higher at 21.5 cents.