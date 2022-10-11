Stocks of the Hour: NWC, KNI, KP2, DUN

New World Resources Ltd (ASX:NWC) have today announced their best drill results ever from their 100% owned Antler Copper Deposit in Arizona, USA. These results increase the South Shoot to more than 900 metres, with the mineralisation remaining completely open at depth. In response, CEO and Managing Director, Mike Haynes, stated, “over the past two years we have drilled some cracking holes at Antler. On a grade thickness basis, this is the best yet!” Shares are trading 6.5 per cent higher at 3 cents.

Drill core assay results at Kuniko Ltd (ASX:KNI) reinforce the opportunity and provide growing confidence for a large-scale Cobalt and Copper deposit at Skuterud. The results confirm significant cobalt mineralisation along with presence of copper. CEO Antony Beckmand commented, “We are actively working on our plans for further drilling at Skuterud along with supporting workflows aimed at unlocking the promising upside of this exciting project.” Shares are trading 7.1 per cent higher at 75 cents.

Kore Potash PLC (ASX:KP2) has stated that The Consortium remains committed to financing of their Kola Potash project, and are currently awaiting Kore and SEPCO finalising the EPC contract prior to presenting its royalty and debt financing proposal for the full construction cost of its project. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 2 cents.

Dundas Minerals (ASX:DUN) announced the successful intercept of extensive zones of massive, semimassive, highly disseminated and disseminated sulphides in the first drill hole at its Central exploration target. Commenting on the results Dundas Minerals managing director Shane Volk said “We are looking forward to receiving the assay results from Hole 1 and to the drilling of our second hole at Central, given the results from Hole 1, we’d expect to intercept sulphides again in Hole 2”. Shares are trading 43.6 per cent higher at $1.01.