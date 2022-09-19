KKR Launches Global Credit Opportunities Fund (AUD) in Australia

KKR’s is about to launch its Global Credit Opportunities Fund (AUD) in Australia, a global, diversified credit strategy that invests across high yield bonds, bank loans and structured credit across developed markets.
The GCOF has a 14-year track record with the same key investment team members since its inception. The team draws upon the deep resources of KKR’s global platform including the expertise of over 170 credit investment professionals that globally manage $A249Bn in credit.
Strategy highlights include:
- Top percentile relative performance over a 10 – year period & since inception
- Gross returns are 7.7% over 10 years and 10.1% since inception
- Relative performance is top decile against peers over 1, 5, 7, 10 years & since inception