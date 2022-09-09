Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) – Revised Clinical Plans Presentation

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) CEO and Managing Director Mark Diamond and Chair Charmaine Gittleson discuss the company’s revised clinical development plans for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy, proposing a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic profile of two dose levels of ATL1102 dosed for 6 months to be conducted in 45 DMD non-ambulant participants with a 6 month open label extension phase.
Antisense Therapeutics is an Australian publicly-listed biotechnology company, developing and commercializing antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets in rare diseases. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), an established leader in antisense drug development.