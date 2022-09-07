Stocks of the Hour: 7 September, 2022

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) today announced that it intends to conduct a double-blind, placebo controlled six month dosing trial of ATL1102 followed by a six month open label phase in non-ambulant boys with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Dr Charmaine Gittleson, the Chair of ANP said: “The Board, management and the Company’s clinical advisors remain focused on bringing ATL1102 to the non-ambulant DMD population. We believe that the study provides a valuable and significant de-risking step toward achieving this outcome. We believe this represents significant value to the DMD community and our shareholders.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 11 cents

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN) today confirmed that two shipments, comprising 12 containers and including all modules of the Demonstration Plant, have now arrived at the Chvaletice Project site in the Czech Republic. The Demonstration Plant is expected to operate for up to three years and will be available for testing of potential additional feedstock for the commercial Chvaletice plant, as well as testing production of potential alternative manganese end products requested by the market. Shares are trading 6.7 per cent higher at 32 cents

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (Lake) today announced the appointment of Mr David Dickson to the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years’ experience in process technology, engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector and has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects. Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said“This is a major achievement to have secured a CEO like David as Lake goes from project development to construction to become a major lithium producer “ Shares are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $1.23.