Morning Report: US sharemarkets advanced on Friday

Mixed US labour force data supported the US central bank’s accommodative policy stance. Shares of Microsoft (+2.2%) and Apple (+2.0%) boosted the S&P 500 index. But Boeing (-1.3%) weighed on the Dow Jones index after a 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing near Hawaii. The Dow Jones index rose by 153 points or 0.4%. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq index was up by 117 points or 0.8%. All three indices closed at record highs. For the week, the Dow added 1.0%, the S&P 500 rose 1.7% and the Nasdaq gained 1.9%.