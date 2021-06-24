Markets / Video

June 24, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed in quiet trade on Wednesday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Around half of the 11 S&P sector indexes rose with consumer discretionary up 0.6%. The Dow Jones index fell by 71 points or 0.2%. The S&P 500 index lost 0.1%. But the Nasdaq index rose by 18.5 points or 0.1% to a record high.

