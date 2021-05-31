Morning Report: US sharemarkets edged higher ahead of the Memorial Day holiday

Shares of Salesforce jumped 5.4% after it raised its full-year profit forecasts. But Boeing shares fell 1.5% after the US aviation regulator confirmed the plane maker halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners. The Dow Jones index rose by 65 points or 0.2%. The S&P 500 index lifted 0.1%. And the Nasdaq index gained 12 points or 0.1%. Over the week the Dow rose 0.9%; the S&P 500 added 1.2%; and the Nasdaq jumped 2.1%. For the month of May, the Dow added 1.9%; the S&P 500 lifted 0.6%, but the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.