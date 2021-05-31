Markets / Video

May 31, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets edged higher ahead of the Memorial Day holiday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Shares of Salesforce jumped 5.4% after it raised its full-year profit forecasts. But Boeing shares fell 1.5% after the US aviation regulator confirmed the plane maker halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners. The Dow Jones index rose by 65 points or 0.2%. The S&P 500 index lifted 0.1%. And the Nasdaq index gained 12 points or 0.1%. Over the week the Dow rose 0.9%; the S&P 500 added 1.2%; and the Nasdaq jumped 2.1%. For the month of May, the Dow added 1.9%; the S&P 500 lifted 0.6%, but the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: ASX 200 falls after hitting new record high

Iron Bridge Costs Up But Fortescue Is Forgiven

China’s Dual Circulation Plan for a Hostile World

Lunch Report: ASX 200 hits new record high

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 3

Relaxed & Comfortable