Moderate Relief Rally on Wall Street after Fed Meeting

Wall Street rose on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve said it would leave its key interest rate on hold until 2024 despite upgrading its economic forecasts for 2021, including a noticeable jump in inflation.

The central bank acknowledged the positive impact of stimulus measures from the Biden administration in lifting forecasts for growth, employment and prices (see separate story).

The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs on Wednesday after as investors reacted positively to the forecast rise in core inflation to 2.4% this year, before easing in 2022.

The Dow rose 0.58% to end at 33,015.37 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.29% at 3,974.12. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4% to end at 13,525.20 but remains down about 4% from its February 12 record-high close.

Wall Street’s positive reaction however didn’t flow through to ASX futures which eased to close down 7 points – pointing to a weak start for the local market today (Thursday).

Gold ended higher with Comex futures up 0.8% at 7am to $US1,744.20.

Comex copper and silver also finished higher going into Asian market trading. Iron ore prices eased with 62% Fe fines delivered to northern China (the key indicator product) losing 13 cents to $US166.19 cents, according to MB Fastmarkets.

Following the Fed’s statement, the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds eased lower to around 1.6374%. That was after touching a day’s high of 1.68% before the Fed statement.

Yields then eased to around 1.646% through the media conference by Fed chair, Jay Powell where he repeated the message that the Fed was not for turning.

The US dollar weakened slightly – that saw the Aussie dollar regain the78 US cent level and stay there.