Markets / Video

February 17, 2021

Morning Report: US stocks moderate in the face of rising oil prices & interest rates

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

US sharemarkets hit fresh record highs during Tuesday’s trading session. S&P 500 sectors poised to benefit most from a reopening economy, including energy (+2.2%) and financials (+1.8%), gained most. The S&P 500 banking index lifted 2.8% as 10-year US Treasury yields jumped. But technology heavyweights Apple (-1.6%), Microsoft (-0.5%) and Tesla (-2.4%) weighed on the Nasdaq index. And the limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines and slow rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s (-0.8%) shot heightened investor caution. The Dow Jones index rose by 64 points or 0.2% to a record closing high. But the S&P 500 index fell by 0.1% and the Nasdaq index lost 48 points or 0.3%.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Shares ease for first time this week

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 22 points

Coles Cautious on Prospects

Fletcher Building Reinstates Div after Strong Result

Brambles Surprises on Upside, Talks Up Prospects

Improved Confidence Yet To Play For Altium