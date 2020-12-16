Morning report: US sharemarkets climbed on Tuesday with Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out

Wall Street investors grew increasingly confident that US lawmakers will clinch a US$748 billion economic relief package. Shares of Apple rose 5.0% after a report said it plans to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares lifted 4.3% after Goldman Sachs added the drugmaker to its conviction buy list. Eli Lilly shares rose 6.0% after the company said it would buy Prevail Therapeutics in a deal potentially valued at US$1.04 billion. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index was up by 337 points or 1.1% after lifting 381 points at session highs. The S&P 500 index rose by 1.3%. And the Nasdaq index lifted 155 points or 1.3%.