AM Report: US Sharemarkets Rose On Thursday

There were hopes for more fiscal stimulus. US President Trump said some discussions were ongoing with Democrats about boosting support for US airlines and providing Americans with $1,200 stimulus checks. The energy sector rose 3% in response to a jump in the oil price. Real estate rose 1.6% and utilities rose 1.8%. Shares in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) rose 5.9% after saying it was splitting itself into two public companies. The Dow Jones index ended higher by 122 points or 0.4%. The S&P500 index lifted 0.8% and the Nasdaq index gained 56 points or 0.5%.