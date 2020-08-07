Next Week At A Glance

Next week the local results season steps up a gear, but it’s the following two weeks that will really blow our minds. Not on the results themselves, just the number of companies reporting each day.

As to whether any results will blow our minds, it’s possible, given this is the least predictable results season in the history of anyone alive today. Often forward guidance is as, if not more, important than reported numbers, and it’s a given plenty of companies will not offer guidance due to uncertainty, having withdrawn previous guidance.

We’re entering the point now where there are too many company reports to pick highlights, so please refer to the FNArena Calendar, link above, or FNArena Reporting Season Monitor on the website. The monitor also summarises each company’s results as the season progresses.

Economically, next week we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys, and the July jobs numbers. We’ll also see the June quarter wage price index, as an early precursor to the GDP result due early next month.

On Friday the RBA governor will make a regular testimony to parliament.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting.

The UK and eurozone report their GDPs.

China reports numbers for inflation, retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.

The US reports numbers for inflation, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

National Bank ((NAB)) will provide a quarterly update on Friday, in the wake of Commonwealth Bank’s ((CBA)) FY20 result on Wednesday. The others update in the following week.