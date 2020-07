Investors reacted to a surprise lift in new claims for unemployment insurance. After releasing profit numbers, shares in Tesla fell 5.0% and Microsoft fell 4.4%.

Shares in Apple lost 4.6% on reports that it could face consumer protection investigations in some states. But shares in Twitter rose 4.1% after reporting highest ever annual growth of daily users. The Dow Jones index fell by 354 points or 1.3%. The S&P500 index eased by 1.2%. And the Nasdaq index lost 245 points or 2.3%.