June 22, 2020

Oil Prices Top $40 As US Rig Count Hits Record Low

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Oil futures on Friday rose on Friday and the week as some signs of improvement in the global economy brightened the outlook for energy demand.

Adding to the bullishness, data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 10 to 189 this week, another record low.

That was down 600 from 789 in June 2019. The number of gas rigs fell 2 to 75 from 177 a year ago.

The total number of active rigs last week fell to 266, down from 967 a year ago.

Rig numbers have fallen since mid-March.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery climbed 91 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $US39.75 a barrel on Nymex in New York on Friday after touching a high of $US40.50.

Front-month contract prices logged their highest finish since March 6 and were up 9.6% for the week.

In Europe, Brent oil for August delivery rose 68 cents, or 1.6%, at settle at $US42.19 a barrel for a weekly rise of 8.9%.

