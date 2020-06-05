Shares / Video

June 5, 2020

Centaurus Metals – ShareCafe Nickel’s New Wave Webinar Presentation

Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM) is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on the development of the advanced Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province in Brazil. The Carajás Mineral Province is one of the world’s premier mining addresses, hosting one of the world’s largest concentrations of large-tonnage mineral deposits. Centaurus is on track to deliver a maiden JORC Resource at Jaguar by mid-2020, with diamond drilling delivering outstanding results and new discoveries.

