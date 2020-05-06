AM Report: US Sharemarkets Rose On Tuesday

Oil prices surged on demand hopes as California eased virus lockdown restrictions. Shares of Chevron lifted 1.6%. Pfizer shares lifted by 2.4% after the pharmaceutical giant said it started coronavirus vaccine trials in humans.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6.0% after the company said its antibody virus cocktail may be available in the coming months. Tech giants Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft lifted 1.1-2.0%. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index rose by 133 points or 0.6%. The S&P500 index was up 0.9% and the Nasdaq index rose by 98 points or 1.1%.