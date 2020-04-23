Commodities

April 23, 2020

Bank Of America Analysts Call $3000 Gold

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Oil’s bite was forgotten, worries about the pandemic continued and off went gold and other metals on Wednesday, the gloom of the previous two days forgotten for the moment

As a result Comex gold futures settled at their highest in a week, with continuing concerns about the global economy supporting more demand and a solid rise for goold well past $US1,700 a barrel.

It’s been there several times in the past couple of weeks and each time its retreated, so will this time be any different?

Wednesday’s rise came after a two week low on Tuesday.

Gold for June delivery rose $US50.50, or 3%, to settle at $US1,738.30 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since April 15, according to FactSet data. Prices lost 1.4% on Tuesday to mark the lowest close since April 8.

Analysts at Bank of America were upbeat on the outlook for gold prices, raising their 18-month price target to $US3,000 an ounce from $US2,000, or more than 50% above a nine-year-old record at around $US1,192.

The drivers they said would be the prospect of endless monetary expansion from central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to limit the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marketwatch.com said that based on records going back to November 1984, the record intraday level for most-active gold futures stands at $US1,923.70 an ounce on September 6, 2011, with the settlement record at $US1,891.90 from August 22, 2011.

Comex May silver meanwhile, jumped 45.9 cents, or 3.1%, at $US15.335 an ounce, following a 4.7% slide on Tuesday, May copper added 6.1 cents, or 2.7%, to trade at $US2.29 a pound after Tuesday’s 2.9% fall.

Iron ore prices steadied and edged higher on Wednesday in the calmer trading conditions. The price of 62% Fe fines delivered to northern China ended up 67 cents at $US85.04 a tonne.

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Oil Steadies As Trump Threatens Iran

Uranium Week: Squeeze Is On

Oil Crisis Spills Over Into Other Commodities

Deep Turmoil In The Oil Market Continues

BHP Q3 Production On Track, Outlook “Fluid”

How Can The Oil Price Be Negative?