Commodities

April 16, 2020

Gold Price Gives Up Some Recent Gains

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Gold futures ended at their lowest in a week on Wednesday, ending a solid rise before and after Easter that had driven prices to a more than seven-year high on Tuesday.

The sharp pullback in prices came as the US dollar rose, which in turn saw the Aussie dollar back under 63 US cents at one stage before steading around 63.25 just after 6 am, Sydney time.

The stronger dollar also saw silver, copper, oil and iron ore all weaker.

Investors had to digest a spate of very weak US economic reports, including the New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index which plummeted to -78.2 in April, the lowest reading on record.

Retail sales fell a record 8.7% slump in sales in March and economists say the fall in April will be even steeper. Industrial production slumped 5.4% in the biggest monthly fall since 1946!.

US electronics retailer, Best Buy announced the laying off of 51,000 hourly workers and Harley Davidson, the bike maker, also laid off staff.

And tonight there will be more bad news with millions of more people to be added to the record number of first-time unemployment benefit applicants.

All this saw Comex gold for June delivery fall $US28.70, or 1.6%, to settle at $US1,740.20 an ounce. Prices had settled at the highest since October 2012 on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Comex, the May contract for silver fell 62.5 cents, or 3.9%, to $US15.505 an ounce, giving up a chunk of its 3.8% advance from Tuesday.

May copper shed 1.4% to $US2.296 a pound.

Global iron ore prices eased just 16 cents on Wednesday to $US86.86 a tonne for 62% Fe fines delivered to northern China.

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

“Worst Year”: IEA Offers Gloomy Oil Forecast

OZ Minerals Avoids Virus Damage As BHP Halts Copper Mine In Peru

Iluka Drops Guidance, Delays Demerger

China Commodity Imports Still Yet To Detail Virus Damage

Oil Price Mired On Bleak IMF Economic Forecast

Gold Edges Higher For Fourth Straight Session