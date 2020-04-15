Commodities

April 15, 2020

Gold Edges Higher For Fourth Straight Session

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Gold futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday but then dipped in after-hours trading.

Weakness in the US dollar provided a lift to gold, even as the sharemarket rose on hopes of an early re-opening of the economy.

Gold investors ignored weak results from two major banks with the biggest, JPMorgan chase seeing a 69% slump in net earnings for the quarter as it squirreled away $US6.8 billion in extra money into its loan loss reserves in anticipation of big losses on customer loans.

A warning of a slump in global growth from the International Monetary Fund was noted but didn’t really impact the gold market.

The IMF sees the global economy contracting at a 3% annual rate this year followed by a 5.8% rebound in 2021, representing a deeper recession than during the 2007-09 recession.

“Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely,” wrote Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s top economist, in a Tuesday statement.

US GDP will be down 5.9%. according to the IMF estimate.

“Major corporate earnings reports are now starting to be released, which will show the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and be a sobering reminder of the tough economic times at present,” wrote Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco, in a research note o.n Tuesday.

Comex gold for June delivery rose by $US7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $US1,768.90 an ounce after hitting an intraday peak at $1,788.80. It dipped in early Asian trading and was down $US2.800 an ounce at $US1,754.80 an ounce (6am).

Tuesday’s settlement and peak were the highest values for a most-active contract since October 2012.

Elsewhere on Comex, May silver futures jumped 59.3 cents, or 3.8%, to $US16.13 an ounce.

May copper also rose 1.2% to $US2.3295 a pound.

Iron prices rose 1.7% on Tuesday to $US87.02 off the back of solid monthly iron ore import figures for China for March.

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

China Commodity Imports Still Yet To Detail Virus Damage

Oil Price Mired On Bleak IMF Economic Forecast

Cuts To Oil Production Unlikely To Be Enough

Gold Holds Up At 7-Year High

Oil Back Under Pressure As OPEC Deal Proves “Historic Yet Insufficient”

Oil Edges Higher Ahead Of Much Anticipated OPEC+ Meeting