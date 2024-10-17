FNN Content / Shares

October 17, 2024

Perpetual sees solid AUM growth despite market challenges

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) has reported a solid first quarter for FY25, with Assets Under Management (AUM) rising by 3% to $222.3 billion, driven by market gains and net inflows, despite adverse currency impacts. The strongest growth came from the Pendal Asset Management division, which posted a 13.9% increase in AUM, largely due to a significant short-dated cash mandate.

CEO Bernard Reilly commented, “We are pleased with the solid performance across our business units, particularly in our Australian equities and fixed income strategies.”

However, some challenges remain in international markets, with Barrow Hanley and J O Hambro divisions experiencing outflows in US and global equities strategies.

