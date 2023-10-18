FNN Content / Shares / Video

October 18, 2023

A drill campaign exploring copper and gold prospects in Mount Isa

In this interview, the Managing Director of Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) discusses the company’s active drilling program in the Mount Isa region, targeting copper and gold prospects. They highlight their methodical approach to exploration, emphasizing the importance of ground truthing and geochemical/geophysical data in delineating robust drill targets. The interview also covers their “scout drilling campaign” and the anticipation of assay results. Cooper Metals’ expansion into new tenements near the Eloise Deposit and plans for the future are highlighted, and their commitment to keeping stakeholders informed remains a key focus throughout the conversation.

