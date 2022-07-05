CBA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Morgan Stanley estimates an -85% year-on-year reduction in the value of Klarna, suggested by media reports, would imply a write-down of around -$2bn in the value of CommBank’s stake.

A write-down of this magnitude would not impact capital, notes the analyst, but it would reduce book value per share by circa -2.5%. This outcome has not been incorporated into the broker’s forecast.

Separately, the broker points out that over the last decade, the CommBank’s share price has moved in the same direction as house prices, which have fallen in the last two months.

The Underweight rating and $79 target are unchanged. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $79.00.Current Price is $91.01. Difference: ($12.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CBA meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).