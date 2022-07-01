Broker News

July 1, 2022

QAN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Upgraded net debt guidance by Qantas Airways shows Morgan Stanley that the balance sheet is being repaired faster than expected. It’s also thought the market is including little value for cost-out and the Overweight rating is maintained. Industry View: In-Line.

The broker downgrades earnings due to rising fuel prices and lowers its target price to $6.60 from $7.10. Much of the increased fuel cost is expected to be offset by higher airfares and reduced capacity/improved load factors.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $6.60.Current Price is $4.47. Difference: $2.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QAN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

