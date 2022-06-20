Broker News

June 20, 2022

HT1 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley, in its first update since August 2021, has reviewed its investment thesis for HT&E. Contrary to the consensus view, the broker sees a more vulnerable risk profile resulting from last January’s acquisition of regional radio business Grant Broadcasters.

The analyst feels both structural and cyclical challenges have been increased by HT&E becoming a larger radio broadcaster. One example cited of a structural problem is the decline in time spent listening to AM/FM radio, particularly by the youth audience.

Additionally, the probability of an acquirer in M&A being a target is generally reduced, a situation the broker feels applies to HT&E. The target price is reduced to $1.00 from $1.55, while the Underweight rating is retained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Media.

 

Target price is $1.00.Current Price is $1.15. Difference: ($0.15) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HT1 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BGA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BXB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MAH – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

TRS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

GMA – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform