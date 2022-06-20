HT1 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Morgan Stanley, in its first update since August 2021, has reviewed its investment thesis for HT&E. Contrary to the consensus view, the broker sees a more vulnerable risk profile resulting from last January’s acquisition of regional radio business Grant Broadcasters.

The analyst feels both structural and cyclical challenges have been increased by HT&E becoming a larger radio broadcaster. One example cited of a structural problem is the decline in time spent listening to AM/FM radio, particularly by the youth audience.

Additionally, the probability of an acquirer in M&A being a target is generally reduced, a situation the broker feels applies to HT&E. The target price is reduced to $1.00 from $1.55, while the Underweight rating is retained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $1.00.Current Price is $1.15. Difference: ($0.15) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HT1 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).