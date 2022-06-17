Broker News

June 17, 2022

TRS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley believes the sharemarket has responded positively to three events: the appointment of a new ceo; a reiteration of guidance and commentary around a potential buyback.

The broker expects that mid-teens price rises are continuing and the gross margin percentage will be maintained. Overweight. Industry view is In-Line. Target $9.50.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $9.50.Current Price is $3.20. Difference: $6.30 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TRS meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 66% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

