360 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Due to the new US shareholder structure, Life360 released some compliance reporting that included a reiteration of all elements of FY22 guidance.

As part of the new reporting requirements, US$16m of the around US$20m working capital adjustment relating to the Tile acquisition was reclassified away from operating cash flow (which originally created uncertainty), explains the analyst.

The reclasiification and guidance for a year-end cash balance of US$65-70m should provide greater certainty, in the broker’s view. The Overweight rating and $5.50 target are maintained. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $5.50.Current Price is $2.80. Difference: $2.70 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If 360 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).