Broker News

June 14, 2022

HLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley again lowers its EPS forecasts for Healius due to a faster-than-expected decline in PCR testing and a slower recovery in the base pathology business in-line with the industry decline. In addition, volumes for diagnostic imaging have disappointed.

The cost-out program and the sustainable improvement program (SIP) targets are uncertain, explains the analyst.

The broker keeps the Equal-weight rating as there is only a small risk to FY22 expectations and the outlook is expected to improve in FY23. Target price reduced to $3.75 from $4.40. Industry view: In line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $3.75.Current Price is $3.68. Difference: $0.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HLS meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WES – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CWY – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ARF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CBA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight