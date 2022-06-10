ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Following the decision by the RBA to increase the cash rate by 50bps on June 7, banks have raised rates on some deposits by more than 50bps, points out Morgan Stanley.

The broker feels the higher term deposit rates and a deposit mix shift could negatively impact the margin benefit from rate hikes.

Morgan Stanley retains its Equal-weight rating and $28.90 target price for ANZ Bank. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $28.90.Current Price is $23.35. Difference: $5.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANZ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).