June 8, 2022

WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Following the larger-than-expected cash rate increase by the RBA, Morgan Stanley sees more challenges for the major banks from a quick and aggressive tightening cycle compared to a gradual and measured tightening cycle.

The quicker tightening path (implied by the RBA) could lead to headwinds including more expensive wholesale funding, a weaker housing and mortgage market, and greater risk of recession, explains the analysts.

Morgan Stanley retains its Overweight rating and $25.70 target for Westpac. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $25.70.Current Price is $23.41. Difference: $2.29 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WBC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

