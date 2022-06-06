ILU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Having studied Iluka Resources’ Eneabba Phase 3 refinery final investment decision, Morgan Stanley now incorporates into forecasts maximum capacity at the refinery from March 25. Production from both the Eneabba stockpile and Wimmera are also included.

While the target price rises to $11.15 from $9.75, the broker maintains its Equal-weight rating as the rare earth strategy is thought to be fairly priced in to current valuation. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $11.15.Current Price is $10.99. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ILU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).