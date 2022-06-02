Broker News

June 2, 2022

FMG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

With the aim of reducing the cost of domestic steel production, the Indian government raised export tariffs on new iron ore and concentrates towards the end of May, notes Morgan Stanley.

The duties on pellets were hiked to 45% from 0%. The broker feels low ore grade producers will be beneficiaries and is positive for the likes of Fortescue Metals.

The Underweight rating and $15.95 target are retained. Industry View: Attractive.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $15.95.Current Price is $20.64. Difference: ($4.69) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FMG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

