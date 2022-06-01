ALU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

One of the key takeaways from Morgan Stanley’s San Francisco TMT conference and was ongoing sporadic chip shortages continue to cause disruption, with most companies seeing the supply/demand imbalance to now persist into 2023.

While the market assumes Altium is thus also disrupted, the broker notes Altium software is experiencing higher demand, as designers are asked to re-purpose chips for new ends, and Altium’s Octopart search engine continues to see strong demand as designers search for parts during this shortage.

Take-up of the new cloud-based Altium 365 is also benefiting from all the increased demand. Morgan Stanley resumes coverage (February last) with an unchanged Overweight and a target of $35 (last $37).

Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $35.00.Current Price is $28.76. Difference: $6.24 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).