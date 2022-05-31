Broker News

May 31, 2022

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

With AGL Energy no longer pursuing its demerger plans Morgan Stanley notes the company is expected to provide a strategic update in September.

In line with the guidance downgrade issued by AGL Energy, the broker cut its earnings per share estimate for the current year -18%, but has lifted forecasts for FY23 and FY24 by 24% and 2% to reflect elevated pricing, but does warn fuel costs and the renewal of smelter contracts could impact.

The Equal-weight rating is retained and the target price increases to $9.38 from $8.48.

Sector: Utilities.

 

