AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

With AGL Energy no longer pursuing its demerger plans Morgan Stanley notes the company is expected to provide a strategic update in September.

In line with the guidance downgrade issued by AGL Energy, the broker cut its earnings per share estimate for the current year -18%, but has lifted forecasts for FY23 and FY24 by 24% and 2% to reflect elevated pricing, but does warn fuel costs and the renewal of smelter contracts could impact.

The Equal-weight rating is retained and the target price increases to $9.38 from $8.48.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $8.48.Current Price is $8.72. Difference: ($0.24) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).