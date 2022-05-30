RHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Morgan Stanley continues to prefer health insurers over hospitals following the release of recent APRA data. While there has been a deferred premium increase for private health insurance, this is thought to increase the likelihood of membership retention.

Meanwhile, hospital activity in the June quarter to-date has remained subdued. The Underweight rating and $62.00 target for Ramsay Health Care are retained. Industry View: In-Line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $62.00.Current Price is $77.87. Difference: ($15.87) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RHC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).