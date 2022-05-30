Broker News

May 30, 2022

JIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley estimates the optionality of Jumbo Interactive’s software growth has not been incorporated into the share price at all.

By contrast, management’s goal is to scale software to 50% of revenue in FY26 (from 18% in FY23) versus a much lower estimate by consensus.

While the analysts see potential for a $46 share price under a bull case scenario, a $25.50 target price is set for the next 12 months, up from $22.00.

The broker likes the company’s leverage to digitisation and defensive demand characteristics, and suggests there’s currently a compelling entry point for a long-term compounding business. Overweight. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $25.50.Current Price is $15.53. Difference: $9.97 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JIN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

