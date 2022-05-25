TLC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley commences coverage of the largest domestic lotteries operator Lottery Corp, following its demerger from Tabcorp ((TAH)), with an Overweight rating and $5.15 target price.

The demerger is a catalyst for unlocking value, according to the analysts, after a discount by association with the wider Tabcorp group. The new company is one of two listed pure-play lotteries operators globally and has a monopoly position in the applicable states and territories.

The broker highlights a rare combination of defensiveness, growth and yield. While gaming revenues are known to be resilient through economic cycles, it’s thought a potentially weaker consumer (due to rising interest rates) may weigh.

Target price is $5.15.Current Price is $4.70. Difference: $0.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TLC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).