Broker News

May 25, 2022

TLC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley commences coverage of the largest domestic lotteries operator Lottery Corp, following its demerger from Tabcorp ((TAH)), with an Overweight rating and $5.15 target price.

The demerger is a catalyst for unlocking value, according to the analysts, after a discount by association with the wider Tabcorp group. The new company is one of two listed pure-play lotteries operators globally and has a monopoly position in the applicable states and territories.

The broker highlights a rare combination of defensiveness, growth and yield. While gaming revenues are known to be resilient through economic cycles, it’s thought a potentially weaker consumer (due to rising interest rates) may weigh.

 

Target price is $5.15.Current Price is $4.70. Difference: $0.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TLC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PRN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CGF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

IDX -Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IPL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BWX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral