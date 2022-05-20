Broker News

May 20, 2022

RKN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley points out the focus shifts back to Reckon’s business division after the announced sale of the Accountants Practice Management division for $100m.

The business division’s cloud migration is the most progressed and has the strongest top-line momentum of the company’s segments, explains the analyst. The Equal-weight rating and $1.05 target price are retained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $1.05.Current Price is $1.27. Difference: ($0.22) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RKN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

