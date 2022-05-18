Broker News

May 18, 2022

JHX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

James Hardie Industries’ FY22 adjusted profit was broadly in line with Morgan Stanley’s estimate and the consensus forecast. While margins were a beat for the North America Fibre Cement division they were softer than anticipated for the APAC region.

Management reitereated FY23 profit guidance. The broker feels housing market weakness has been priced-in after a recent share price de-rating, especially given a skew towards the repair and remodel (R&R) markets.

While the target price slips to $51 from from $57, Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to overweight from Equal-weight. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $51.00.Current Price is $37.50. Difference: $13.50 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

UMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

QUB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SCG – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CRN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BXB – UBS rates the stock as Buy