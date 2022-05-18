JHX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

James Hardie Industries’ FY22 adjusted profit was broadly in line with Morgan Stanley’s estimate and the consensus forecast. While margins were a beat for the North America Fibre Cement division they were softer than anticipated for the APAC region.

Management reitereated FY23 profit guidance. The broker feels housing market weakness has been priced-in after a recent share price de-rating, especially given a skew towards the repair and remodel (R&R) markets.

While the target price slips to $51 from from $57, Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to overweight from Equal-weight. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $51.00.Current Price is $37.50. Difference: $13.50 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).